Senators' Filip Chlapik: Sent to AHL
Chlapik was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
This transaction certainly won't put GM Pierre Dorion back into the good graces of the Senators faithful, as Chlapik is regarded as one of the club's most exciting forward prospects. He posted 32 points in 52 games for AHL Belleville to supplement one goal and three helpers over 20 contests at the top level last year. However, despite lighting the lamp over three preseason games, Chlapik also posted a minus-2 rating to suggest that he still has to iron out some wrinkles in the defensive zone.
