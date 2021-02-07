The Senators reassigned Chlapik to AHL Belleville on Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Chlapik has seen one game with the big club this season, recording one shot and no points across 7:11 of ice time. The 23-year-old is expected to spend a majority of his time this season between the taxi squad and minors. Michael Peca was also reassigned to the AHL, with Logan Brown ascending to the taxi squad in corresponding moves Sunday.