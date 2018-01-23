Chlapik will not suit up for Tuesday night's contest in St. Louis due to an upper-body injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

There's been no indication at this point as to how Chlapik sustained this injury, but it will likely hamper the Senators on Tuesday night since Mark Stone (knee) has also been ruled out for the contest. The team has recalled Max McCormick from the minors but are unsure if he will make it in time for the game. If that ends up being the case, the Senators will send out seven defensemen Tuesday.