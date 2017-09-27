Chlapik was designated to AHL Belleville by Ottawa on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, even with Chlapik coming off a breakout 91-point performance last season in the QMJHL. The 20-year-old is on a two-way contract, and can be called up by Ottawa midseason if he impresses for AHL Belleville.