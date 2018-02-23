Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Acquired by Senators
Gustavsson and defenseman Ian Cole were traded from the Penguins to the Senators -- along with a 2018 first-round pick -- for Derick Brassard on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Gustavsson inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins this past summer. The 19-year-old has been developing his game in Sweden, posting an 8-9-0 record, 2.16 GAA and .917 save percentage through 18 games and exactly 1,000 minutes between the pipes. Ottawa's top two netminders, Craig Anderson and Mike Condon, are both set to become unrestricted free agents ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, so it only makes sense that the team would find help in goal for future seasons.
