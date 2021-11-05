Gustavsson yielded four goals on 38 shots in a 5-1 loss to Vegas on Thursday.

After a scoreless opening period, the Golden Knights got to Gusatavsson three times in the middle frame to build a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes. Alex Pietrangelo made it 4-1 with a third-period tally, and Vegas finished things off with an empty-netter. Gustavsson has given up nine goals across back-to-back losses this week, dropping him to 2-2-1 on the year with a 3.20 GAA and .911save percentage.