Gustavsson was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.

Gustavsson recently wrapped up his season with Lulea of the Swedish Hockey League, where he posted a 9-11 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .918 save percentage. He will now join the AHL ranks with fellow Swedish netminders Andreas Englund and Marcus Hogberg in Belleville. However, it's unclear when he will make his first start.