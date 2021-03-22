Gustavsson was promoted to the active roster Monday.
Gustavsson was perfect in his lone appearance this season, stopping all eight shots he faced in a relief effort against Vancouver on March 17. With a multitude of injured goalies, including starter Matt Murray (upper body), Gustavsson could get an opportunity to start in the team's upcoming back-to-back versus the Flames and Leafs on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
