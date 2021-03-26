Gustavsson was assigned to the Senators' taxi squad Friday.
Gustavsson will likely return to the active roster ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Canadiens. He's gone 2-0-1 while posting a highly impressive 0.86 GAA and .973 save percentage in three NHL appearances this year.
