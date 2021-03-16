Gustavsson was returned to the Senators' taxi squad Tuesday.
Matt Murray is dealing with an upper-body injury, so Gustavsson could be back with the active roster ahead of Wednesday's game versus Vancouver if Murray remains unavailable.
