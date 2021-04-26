Gustavsson was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Gustavsson will jump right into a backup role behind Marcus Hogberg on Monday against the Canucks, as Matt Murray and Anton Forsberg are both sidelined by lower-body injuries. The 22-year-old Swede has excelled in limited NHL action this season, posting a 2-1-1 record, 1.81 GAA and .946 save percentage.
