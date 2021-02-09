Gustavsson was promoted to Ottawa's taxi squad Tuesday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Gustavsson will switch spots with Joey Daccord, who was sent to AHL Belleville in a corresponding move. Gustavsson likely won't see any NHL action this season unless Matt Murray or Marcus Hogberg goes down with an injury or an illness.
