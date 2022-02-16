Gustavsson was recalled by the Senators on Wednesday.
Matt Murray exited Tuesday's loss to the Blues with an undisclosed injury, so Gustavsson could be in for an extended stay with the big club. Gustavsson has gone 3-8-1 while posting a 3.79 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 12 NHL appearances this season.
