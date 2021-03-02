Gustavsson was recalled to the active roster ahead of Tuesday's road game versus the Canadiens, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Joey Daccord will start Tuesday's game, and Gustavsson will dress as the backup. Gustavsson has yet to make his NHL debut. The 22-year-old was shaky in the minors last year with an .889 save percentage and a 3.23 GAA over 24 appearances for AHL Belleville.