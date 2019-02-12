The Senators recalled Gustavsson from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Craig Anderson (undisclosed) isn't available for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, so Gustavsson will move up to the parent club and serve as the backup in the crease to starter Anders Nilsson. The Senators don't have any back-to-back games within the next week and a half, so assuming Anderson's injury proves to be only a short-term concern, it's possible that Gustavsson won't be in line for any starts during his stint in the NHL.