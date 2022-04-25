Gustavsson was promoted from AHL Belleville on Monday.

Gustavsson played in 17 games for the Senators this season in which he is sporting a 5-11-1 record and 3.52 GAA. With three games remaining on the schedule, including a back-to-back versus Florida and Philadelphia on Thursday and Friday, respectively, Gustavsson could see action in at least one more game this year.

