Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Called up to big club
The Senators recalled Gustavsson from AHL Belleville on Saturday.
This is a surprising move, as there haven't been any reported injuries to Craig Anderson or Marcus Hogberg, and both have been serviceable in the blue paint. However, with the team in a rebuild, they may afford the 21-year-old Gustavsson his first taste of NHL action. It's been tough sledding for the youngster this year, though, as he's posted an .885 save percentage and 3.28 GAA over 23 AHL games.
