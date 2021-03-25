Gustavsson made 28 saves in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

The rookie continues to shine in net for the Sens, winning his second straight start. Gustavsson has a 0.86 GAA and .973 save percentage through his first three NHL appearances, and while those ratios will come down eventually, he's making a strong case to remain a significant part of the picture in net for Ottawa even after Matt Murray (upper body) is healthy.