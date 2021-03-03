Gustavsson was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Gustavsson is the fourth netminder on Ottawa's organizational depth chart, so he'll likely spend most of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors. The 2016 second-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut.
