Gustavsson was reassigned to Ottawa's taxi squad Thursday.
Gustavsson will likely return to the active roster ahead of Saturday's matchup with Montreal. He's gone 2-1-1 while posting an impressive 1.81 GAA and .946 save percentage through four NHL appearances this season.
