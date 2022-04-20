Gustavsson stopped 34 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Gustavsson hadn't won a game at the NHL level since Nov. 13. The 23-year-old has seen limited action with the big club, but he did well Tuesday to pull off an upset in the second half of a back-to-back. He's at 4-11-1 with a 3.71 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 16 appearances this season. Gustavsson will likely see a backup's workload behind Anton Forsberg for the remainder of the campaign. The Senators' next two games form another back-to-back -- they visit the Blue Jackets on Friday before hosting the Canadiens on Saturday.