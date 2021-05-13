Gustavsson turned aside 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win against Toronto.

A late goal by Auston Matthews forced Gustavsson and the Senators to work overtime, but Josh Norris scored just nine seconds into the extra period to hand Gustavsson his third win in his last four starts. The 22-year-old Gustavsson turned in an encouraging, albeit brief, rookie campaign, going 5-1-2 with a 2.16 GAA and .933 save percentage.