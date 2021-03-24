Gustavsson will guard the home net in Wednesday's game versus the Flames, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Injuries opened the door for Gustavsson to make his first NHL start, and he capitalized in Monday's win over the Flames, turning aside 35 of 36 shots. The 2016 second-round pick has enjoyed only modest success in the AHL, so those efforts can't be expected on a nightly basis. Nevertheless, he's an intriguing value play for daily fantasy purposes.