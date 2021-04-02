Gustavsson made 34 saves in a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.1

The Senators didn't have anything to stop the line of Brendan Gallagher, Phillip Danault and Tomas Tatar, which put up six points on the night. Gustavsson had put up two consecutive wins prior to this loss and had only allowed two goals in those games. Given the revolving door in the Sens' net, Gustavsson is actually a decent option with the right matchup. Go figure.