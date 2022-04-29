Gustavsson made 26 saves in a 4-0 loss to Florida on Thursday.

Poor Gustavsson -- up from the AHL and straight into the lion's den against the best offensive team. He actually played well -- Sam Reinhart beat him glove side from the slot early in the first and the score stayed 1-0 until early in the third. Then the gates opened with two goals in a 21-second span. Sam Bennett tapped in a rebound at 1:11 and Carter Verhaeghe nailed a one-timer on a 2-on-1 at 1:32. Verhaeghe then chipped the puck over Gustavsson's glove at 13:08 . He's 5-12-1 with a 3.55 GAA and .892 save percentage this season, and will continue to toil in the AHL next season unless one of Anton Forsberg or Matt Murray gets traded. Gustavsson is a stash in the deepest of dynasty leagues, but nothing more.