Gustavsson made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal on Saturday.

It was his first start since April 1. Gustavsson had his team up 2-0 heading into the third period, but the Sens just kept coughing the puck up in that frame and the dam finally cracked. He didn't play poorly, but his supporting cast can't be trusted. Gustavsson is a fantasy risk. Period.