Gustavsson was designated for the taxi squad Sunday.
Gustavsson has been outstanding through his first NHL work. The 22-year-old has recorded a .946 save percentage and a 2-1-1 record over his first four appearances. With Matt Murray, Anton Forsberg and Marcus Hogberg also healthy, the rotation in net is uncertain moving forward.
