Gustavsson will patrol the crease for Monday's home game against the Jets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Gustavsson coughed up three goals on 39 shots in Saturday's overtime loss to the Canadiens. The 22-year-old is 2-1-2 with a 2.06 GAA and .940 save percentage in his first five NHL games. He'll take on a Jets team that's averaging just 2.54 goals per game since the start of April on Monday.