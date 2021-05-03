Gustavsson will patrol the crease for Monday's home game against the Jets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Gustavsson coughed up three goals on 39 shots in Saturday's overtime loss to the Canadiens. The 22-year-old is 2-1-2 with a 2.06 GAA and .940 save percentage in his first five NHL games. He'll take on a Jets team that's averaging just 2.54 goals per game since the start of April on Monday.
More News
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Gives up lead after team falters•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Ascends to active roster•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Back with big club•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Heads to AHL affiliate•