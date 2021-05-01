Gustavsson will get the starting nod for Saturday's game in Montreal, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

It was originally reported that Anton Forsberg would get the start but he remains out with a lower-body issue. Gustavsson will make his first appearance since April 1 when he allowed four goals on 38 shots in a loss to the Canadiens. He'll look for better results Saturday as Montreal's offense struggled for most of the last month; the Canadiens averaged just 2.24 goals per game during April.