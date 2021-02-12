Gustavsson will be promoted to the active roster and serve as Marcus Hogberg's backup for Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Matt Murray is dealing with an upper-body injury, so Gustavsson could be in for an extended stay on the active roster. The 22-year-old Swede posted an .889 save percentage in 24 AHL appearances last season.
