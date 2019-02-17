Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Heads back to minors
The Senators assigned Gustavsson to AHL Belleville on Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
With Craig Anderson (eye) healthy again, Gustavsson's services are no longer needed with the big club. He's been having a rough season in the minors with an .886 save percentage and 12-15-1 record with Belleville, which should cause concerns for the Senators considering Anderson is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
