Gustavsson was added to the Senators' taxi squad Friday.
Gustavsson's swapping spots with Kevin Mandolese, with Mandolese heading down to AHL Belleville in a corresponding move. Neither young goalie is expected to see action in Ottawa's net this season barring numerous injuries in front of them.
