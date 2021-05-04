Gustavsson stopped 28 of 29 shots Monday in a 2-1 victory over Winnipeg.

Gustavsson was pitching a shutout until Josh Morrissey beat him from point-blank midway through the third period to tie the game at 1-1. Nikita Zaitsev regained the lead for Ottawa late in regulation to give the 22-year-old Gustavsson his third win of the year. He improved to 3-1-2 with a stingy 1.87 GAA and .944 save percentage.