Gustavsson stopped 28 of 29 shots Monday in a 2-1 victory over Winnipeg.
Gustavsson was pitching a shutout until Josh Morrissey beat him from point-blank midway through the third period to tie the game at 1-1. Nikita Zaitsev regained the lead for Ottawa late in regulation to give the 22-year-old Gustavsson his third win of the year. He improved to 3-1-2 with a stingy 1.87 GAA and .944 save percentage.
More News
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Gives up lead after team falters•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Ascends to active roster•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Back with big club•