The Senators loaned Gustavsson to Sodertalje SK of Sweden's Allsvenskan league on Saturday.
Gustavsson spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Belleville, compiling a 15-6-3 record while posting a 3.23 GAA and .889 save percentage in 24 appearances. The 23-year-old netminder will be recalled ahead of next year's training camp, but he's not expected to have much of a role with the Senators in 2020-21.
