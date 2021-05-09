Gustavsson stopped 27 of 29 shots Saturday in a 4-2 victory over Winnipeg.

Gustavsson was victorious in his second straight start against the Jets, limiting Winnipeg to a second-period Mason Appleton goal and a third-period breakaway tally by Mark Schiefele. The 22-year-old Gustavsson has made three starts since the beginning of May, going 2-0-1 with a sparkling .938 save percentage.