Gustavsson will start Saturday's game in Winnipeg.
Gustavsson will man the crease after being brought up from the taxi squad earlier in the day. The 22-year-old has gotten off to a terrific start, with a 3-1-2 record, 1.87 GAA and .944 save percentage.
