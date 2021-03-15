Gustavsson was promoted to the active roster Monday.

Joey Daccord started Sunday against the Maple Leafs after Matt Murray (upper body) was ruled out. It appears Murray will be sidelined again, so either Gustavsson or Daccord will start against the Canucks on Monday. Gustavsson has yet to make his NHL debut. He has suited up in six AHL games this year, generating a .909 save percentage and a 2-4-0 record.