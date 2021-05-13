Gustavsson was assigned to AHL Belleville on Thursday after Ottawa ended its season.

Gustavsson won his final three starts and didn't give up more than three goals in any of his final five appearances. After a .933 save percentage and 2.16 GAA during his nine appearances, the Senators are likely to give him a long look in 2021-22, making him a great add for dynasty leagues if he's not already rostered.