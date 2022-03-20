Gustavsson made 22 saves Saturday in a 5-1 loss to Montreal.

Gustavsson was a victim of a few breakdowns. His mates spit up the puck in the offensive zone late in the first and it led to the first Montreal goal. Paul Byron and Cole Caufield struck quickly in the second, just 1:41 apart, to put the Habs up 3-1 and then Joel Armia scored on the power play in the last minute of the second. Then defender Brett Kulak sashayed down Main Street, through all defenders, and took a touch pass from Nick Suzuki before ripping it high past Gustavsson. Yah, Brett Kulak walked through everyone. Gustavsson hasn't won since Nov. 13, but has only started seven times since then. He will be in line for a lot more ice time if Anton Forsberg gets dealt by Monday's deadline.