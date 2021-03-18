Gustavsson came off the bench in the third period and stopped all eight shots he faced in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Vancouver.

Gustavsson entered a 2-2 game in the third period after starter Joey Daccord left with a leg injury. Gustavsson acquitted himself well with a perfect third stanza, plus shootout saves against Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller. Vancouver's Adam Gaudette finally solved Gustavsson in the fourth round to land the decisive blow. The Senators were already without injured netminders Matt Murray (upper body) and Marcus Hogberg (lower body), so Gustavsson could suddenly find himself as the next man up depending on Daccord's prognosis.