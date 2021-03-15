Gustavsson was recalled from AHL Belleville to the taxi squad Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Matt Murray (upper body) was unable to play in Sunday's win over the Maple Leafs, and his status for Monday's game is unclear. Gustavsson will add depth. He's been solid in the minors this year with a .909 save percentage and a 2.68 GAA over six contests. If Murray can't go, one of Gustavsson, Joey Daccord or Kevin Mandolese will get the starting nod.