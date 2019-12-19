Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Recalled under emergency conditions
The Senators recalled Gustavsson from AHL Belleville on Thursday.
Anders Nilsson is under the weather, so Gustavsson will serve as Marcus Hogberg's backup Thursday against the Predators. The 22-year-old Swede will return to Belleville as soon as Nilsson is ready to return.
