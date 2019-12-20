Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Senators reassigned Gustavsson to AHL Belleville on Friday.
With Anders Nilsson under the weather, Gustavsson was called up to serve as Marcus Hoberg's backup Thursday against Nashville, but with Nilsson on track to return Saturday against Philadelphia, the Senators are no longer in need of the 22-year-old's services. The 2016 second-round pick will return to his role as Belleville's starter, where he's compiled a 7-3-1 record while posting a 3.64 GAA and .881 save percentage in 11 appearances.
