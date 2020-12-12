Gustavsson has been recalled from his loan with Sodertalje SK of Sweden's Allsvenskan league.

Gustavsson played well during his time in Sweden, posting an 11-5-2 record while maintaining a 2.30 GAA and .919 save percentage through 19 appearances. The 22-year-old netminder will attend the Senators' training camp, but he's expected to spend most, if not all of the upcoming campaign in the minors.