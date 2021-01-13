Gustavsson (illness) has been assigned to AHL Belleville, per TSN.
Gustavsson dealt with an illness during training camp, but his assignment to the minors suggests he's now fully fit. The 23-year-old backstop posted a 3.23 GAA and .889 save percentage in 24 games with Belleville last season.
