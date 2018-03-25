Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Shines in first AHL start
Making his first start for AHL Belleville on Sunday, Gustavsson stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 8-2 victory over Laval.
Gustavsson's first start in North America was a rousing success. He looked extremely comfortable on the smaller ice surface and it's not out of the realm of possibility that the Swede spends a significant portion of next season in Ottawa. Acquired from the Penguins in the deal that sent Derick Brassard to Pittsburgh in late February, Gustavsson is by far the best goaltending prospect in the Ottawa system. The Senators are a poor, poor hockey team and they are going to need Gustavsson to make an impact at the NHL level sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...