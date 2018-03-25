Making his first start for AHL Belleville on Sunday, Gustavsson stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 8-2 victory over Laval.

Gustavsson's first start in North America was a rousing success. He looked extremely comfortable on the smaller ice surface and it's not out of the realm of possibility that the Swede spends a significant portion of next season in Ottawa. Acquired from the Penguins in the deal that sent Derick Brassard to Pittsburgh in late February, Gustavsson is by far the best goaltending prospect in the Ottawa system. The Senators are a poor, poor hockey team and they are going to need Gustavsson to make an impact at the NHL level sooner rather than later.