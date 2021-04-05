Gustavsson was promoted to the active roster Monday.
Gustavsson is now available to start in Monday's game versus the Jets. The 22-year-old goalie has been fantastic through his first four NHL appearances, posting a .946 save percentage and a 2-1-1 record.
