Gustavsson was assigned to AHL Belleville on Monday.
In a corresponding move, the Senators recalled Kevin Mandolese from AHL Belleville to the taxi squad. Gustavsson will enter a better situation in the minors, as he should benefit from consistent playing time compared to the practice-only role he maintained with the taxi squad.
More News
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Joins taxi squad•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Headed to active roster•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Back with taxi squad•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Under the weather•