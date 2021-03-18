Gustavvson was reassigned to the Senators' taxi squad Thursday.
Gustavsson will likely return to the active roster ahead of Monday's clash with Calgary. The 22-year-old backstop made his season debut Wednesday against Vancouver, making eight saves in relief of Joey Daccord (leg).
More News
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Pressed into duty late•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Jumps to active roster•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Back to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Moves to active roster•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Recalled from AHL•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Dropped to AHL affiliate•