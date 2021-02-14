Gustavsson was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday.
Gustavsson served as Marcus Hogberg's backup in Saturday's win over the Jets because Matt Murray (upper body) was unavailable. If Murray sits out again in Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Gustavsson likely will receiver another promotion.
More News
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Headed to active roster•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Back with taxi squad•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Under the weather•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Returning to North America•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Loaned to Swedish club•